Jonathan Pratt on top at Pattaya Country Club

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Thursday 4th February we went to Pattaya Country Club with two groups. We were happily surprised to see Jim Payne joining our group again after a long recovery.

The course was in good condition on a nice sunny day, and at the moment, Pattaya Country Club is a good value to play.





We had good scores today, everybody in the 30’s except Jonathan Pratt. He scored 40 Stableford points and was the man of the day. Second was Dave Smith with 37 Stableford points and third Paul Davies with 33.

The near pins were won by Jonathan Pratt and Ty Anderson.











