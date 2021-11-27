Jason’s team wins Billabong monthly scramble at Phoenix Gold Golf Course Pattaya

Pattaya Sports Club Billabong Golf

Friday, 26 November 2021

Phoenix Gold Golf Course

The Billabong monthly scramble held on the beautiful Phoenix Gold golf course today in perfect conditions for golf. The course was in great condition and there was some really good golf played.







With nine groups playing it was a fun day out for some and other’s a good walk ruined. There was the usual talk after the game about the one’s that got away included in that story would be the Captain’s team as well with about 4 or 5 lip out’s but that’s the way it goes.





Now down to the winners taking third place was Team Skip, Auke, Stewart and Michael with a net score of 60.7, second place went to the team of three beautiful ladies and one lucky man, Miss Nok, Miss May, Miss Thip and Mr Song with a net score of 59.9, and taking line honours this month was the team of Jason, Glyn, Andrew and Malcolm with a net score of 57, all in all a great day out was had by everyone and hopefully we will see you all on the 31st of December.





























