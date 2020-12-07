Ivan Gulenko finally comes good in Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool

The 5th holding of the Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Pool event was held at Enjoy Paradise in Soi Welcome on the 4th of December. It was another highly successful evening with 7,500 baht raised for the distribution of free food for the local people of Jomtien.







It was 5th time lucky for Ivan Gulenko of Old Town who came through in a thrilling final where he defeated the host, and holder of the prestigious trophy, Bart Simpson by 2 frames to 1. Ivan progressed to the final by virtue of winning the losers’ section after he was defeated, for the second week in a row, by Bart’s wife, Anne. It was always going to be a close run final between Bart, twice winner of the tournament, and Ivan who has been twice runner up.

The earlier rounds saw the hosts of the Clansman and Happy Bou paired against each other with the outcome being a 1-1 draw. The committee later decided that if this was a boxing match then Clansman would have won on points by virtue of having the best looking pairing.





Once again, the ladies in the tournament performed well with Joy of Richmond Bar and Anne of Enjoy Paradise winning matches, and they shared the prize for best lady.

As always, raffles were donated. Thanks to Richmond Bar, Enjoy Paradise, Happy Bou, Old Town and Chang for the generous donations.









The fortnightly Jomtien Bar Boss Charity Event is run in conjunction with the Richmond Charity Shop which is in Soi Welcome and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 14.00 to 18.00. We are continually looking for clothes, toys, etc., with all proceeds going towards free food for the local population.

Once again, a hugely successful evening was had and special thanks should go to Bart and Anne and the staff of Enjoy Paradise for hosting the event.

The next event will be hosted at Champions Bar in Rompho Market on the 18th of December.







