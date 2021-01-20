Greens a problem at Treasure Hill, Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Treasure Hill

Stableford

After a big day yesterday at Laem Chabang there were few players who were ready to back up today, but we put together two four ball’s and headed off to Treasure Hill.







The course, as with others, is not very busy at the moment, so the ground staff have it in very good condition where the fairways are still green but, even though staff were getting plenty of water on them, are starting to get some brown tinges.

The greens today, and in fact this week according to reports, are almost unplayable such is the speed and ‘challenging’ pin placements. This mainly applies to the front nine, the back nine is a little calmer.

However, after the first three or four holes, frustration crept in for most players and then stayed in the mind for the remainder of the round.





The result of all this was some very, very low scoring from some who would normally do better.

It came down to a shoot-out between George Mueller and Colin Service as both recorded a top score of a mere 30 points. George won the countback by a whisker.

Third place was awarded to a score that we don’t usually find in the placings.

Bill Copeland had just 25 points, this, after having 20 points in one nine the day before, but he was all smiles to be handed third place.







Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – George Mueller (15) – 30 pts c/back

2nd Place – Colin Service (17) – 30 pts

3rd Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 25 pts

The weather Tuesday was nice and friendly and, although the wind was not as strong and gusty as recent days, still made conditions comfortable, and we didn’t really need showers afterwards, although Colin felt a need to change his shirt for the return trip.

Treasure Hill is always a challenge but today it gave players an extra burden to tackle.













