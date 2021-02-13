Fun and prizes for Nok and Sasicha’s birthday bash at Plantation, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday, 12th Feb.

Plantation

Nok and Sasicha’s birthday bash held at the Siam Plantation was a huge success for everyone and a great day out for all. A great big thank you to Todd for his generosity in paying all fees to the course.







The course was in absolutely brilliant condition all around and was a pleasure to be out there playing. With a full field of 60 players and something like 200,000 baht in prizes, I don’t think anyone went home empty.

Greig Ritchie took the main prize of a 30,000 baht iPhone, much to his and Prae’s delight. There were golf bags from Siam Plantation, shoe and clothing bags, bottles of wine and liquor, and something for everyone’s taste.

George Barrie and Tony Pike took first place with a net 63.5. Second and third, Jeff North and Tony Oakes, along with Craig Blacklock and Carl, were split on 64.6.







Wayne Cotterell and his lovely wife Eng took fourth place, while Ing and Bee took fifth.

All in all a very good day out and something like 80,000 baht was raised for a little school up in Buriram to supply pencils, books and to finish off what was started last year in the way of a covered playing area for the kids.







Thanks to Eck, a professional golfer who was available on the third hole to help golfers on very tricky pin positions. Players could use his shot if they wanted to, and quite a few did just that.

Thank you one and all for your participation.











