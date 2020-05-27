Few in number – feeling like Pattaya millionaires

Pattaya Sports Club – Links Golf Society

Monday, May 25 Royal Lakeside Stableford

Monday morning was overcast and relatively cooler as golfers readied themselves for the trip to Royal Lakeside Golf Club. The talk and hope was that the weather would be the same at the course.







The good news is that it was slightly more overcast and stayed that way for the round and, although it did give a big hint of rain, it never came.

Adding to the pleasurable day was that the golf course was all but empty, so our thirteen players had some millionaire’s golf again, and the price was special at just 1650 baht all-in. We have said before that we enjoy a near empty course, but know full well that the Golf Clubs want/need many more players.

The first of our four groups teed off 30 minutes earlier than scheduled and made very good time on a course in top class condition.

Royal Lakeside fairways are cut so that the ball sits up and makes it easier to get good contact. The greens here are always running nicely and true, so these conditions get us plenty of high Stableford scores.

Even though we had no competition, there were some good scores from the cards that were turned in with Lawrie McBride, wishing it was a comp, having a handy 40 points. John Harrison and Bill Copeland both did well with 38 points apiece.

Some groups played the round in very quick time, but there were a couple of groups that had dropped off the pace, but all enjoyed being on a terrific course.





To top off a pleasant day out, the lockers and showers were available and welcome, and now, it seems, most courses are re instating these facilities.

Some reckon the trip to Royal Lakeside is too long but once you tap your first ball on those big, roomy, nicely maintained practice greens you know you are in for a nice day.











