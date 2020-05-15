Ewan Hogarth named PGA Head Professional at Chee Chan Golf Resort in Pattaya

Pattaya, 15 May 2020: Chee Chan Golf Resort announces its readiness for PGA golf academy by welcoming Ewan Hogarth, a British PGA qualified professional who hails from ‘the Home of Golf’ in Scotland, to strengthen its golf operation team.







Hogarth brings with him a wealth of over 15 years of golf coaching and management experience at some of the world’s finest private clubs, golf resorts and luxury cruise lines. Before joining the team at Chee Chan Golf Resort, Hogarth has gained worldwide experience with positions in Europe, Caribbean and South East Asia.



Hogarth disclosed his coaching philosophy saying, “By being careful of minutiae and keeping things simple, I want students to see the big picture. I want students to return with visible improvements, a greater understanding of ball flight, its relationship to impact and more efficient ways of getting there, building their own unique golf swing.”

Chee Chan Golf Resort’s PGA Golf Academy is scheduled to be opened for the public in June 2020.











