Dows claims first win

PSC Golf from the Bunker Boys

Monday, Sept. 23, Pattana B & C – Stableford

1st Robby Watts (8) 39pts

2nd Michael Bret (14) 33pts

3rd Jimmy Carr (15) 32pts

Torrential overnight and early morning rain meant the Pattana course was very soggy so from the outset we choose to use the ‘pick, clean, and place rule’.

Under the conditions, Robby Watts produced a remarkable round to shoot thirty-nine points and take first place, after nine holes Robby was one under the card. A case of what might have been for second-placed Michael Brett who only managed to nail one of six birdie chances to finish in second place with thirty-three. Jimmy Carr brought up the rear with thirty-two. Jimmy and Michael Brett got a near pin each with Robby taking two.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Michael Brett (14) 39pts

2nd Les Cobban (7) 36pts

3rd Niall Glover (20) 35pts

The Green Valley course was in remarkably good condition given recent weather so everything was in place for a good day’s golf.

With the use of a borrowed Scotty Cameron putter, Michael Brett managed to find some form on the greens and take first place with thirty-nine points. A steady round from the always late Les Cobban saw him take second with thirty-six and Niall Glover rounded out the winner’s circle with thirty-five. Robby Watts battled manfully for about fourteen holes until he succumbed to illness and had to retire.

Low handicapper Craig Dows who plays off four in his native Melbourne, but so far has struggled to get to grips with Thai conditions showed glimpses of what is possible with two near pins today. Returning from an injury Kob Glover took a very good near pin also, with the remaining pin unclaimed.

Friday, Sept. 27, Royal Lakeside – Stableford

1st Craig Dows (7) 37pts

2nd Robby Watts (7) 30pts

3rd Geoff Parker (17) 30pts

A common feature of Royal Lakeside is the wind, which today was strong and for some peculiar reason seemed to be in our faces much more than in our backs.

Despite a horror day on the greens Craig Dows broke through for his first win with the Bunker Boys with a score of thirty-seven, one can only imagine what he will score when he gets the putter working, and how good the rest of his game was to compile that score. Second place went to Robby Watts with thirty points edging out Geoff Parker on countback. Only two near pins were taken, one each to Robby Watts and Michael Brett.