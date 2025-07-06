Downes dominates as Bunker Boys tee off at Treasure Hill, Bangpra and Plutaluang

PATTAYA, Thailand – The final round of June was played on Monday, June 30, at the ever-challenging Treasure Hill Golf Course. The field was unusually small, with several regulars out injured or cutting back to just two games a week. With Treasure Hill’s reputation as a tough track and low turnout, it felt like we had the whole course to ourselves.

The course was in excellent condition, but as always, it played tough—nobody lit it up. A “winner-takes-all” format was agreed upon, and Steve Downes was the deserved winner with a strong 36 points.







As the last game of the month, the round also decided Golfer of the Month. After a month-long duel between Steve Downes and Rob Folland, Steve narrowly came out on top to claim his third monthly title of the year. There was no victory photo, however—Steve remains resolutely camera-shy.

Results:

1st: Steve Downes (7) – 36 points







The first round of July took place on Wednesday, July 2, at the popular Bangpra course, affectionately known as the “monkey course.” The field saw a much-improved turnout following Monday’s light numbers. Despite torrential overnight rain that flooded many parts of Pattaya, the course was in surprisingly good shape. The greens had returned to their notoriously fast condition.

Scores, however, were another story. In what might be a first for Bangpra, not a single player broke 30 points. Three players tied on 29, with places decided by countback over the last three holes. The 17th proved a nightmare for everyone—no one managed to hit the green.







Robbie Watts claimed top spot on countback, edging out Richard Baldotto and Steve Downes, who both had identical scores.

Results:

1st: Robbie Watts (15) – 29 points

2nd: Richard Baldotto (24) – 29 points

3rd: Steve Downes (7) – 29 points

Near Pins: Robbie Watts, Richard Baldotto ×2



The week wrapped up on Friday, July 4, at the Navy’s Plutaluang (North & West)course, playing the North and West nines. Conditions were hot and humid, with a shifting breeze making club selection tricky. The course was in better-than-usual shape—lush fairways, quick greens—but the bunkers remained treacherous.

Cost was again a sore point, with the current all-in price of THB 1,500 feeling steep compared to better-valued venues like Greenwood, Pattavia, and Bangpra. That said, the course delivered a solid round of golf.



Steve Downes was once again the standout performer, carding 37 points to take first place—his second win of the week, following his Monday victory and Golfer of the Month title. Ross Schiffke followed with 33 points, and Alan Sullivan rounded out the podium with 28. Near pins went to John Webb, Les Cobban, Steve Downes, and Ross Schiffke.

In true Bangpra fashion, monkeys were everywhere—but unlike Bangpra’s lively troupe, these were larger, quieter, and more elusive. They even seemed to coexist peacefully with the local dogs.





Results:

1st: Steve Downes (6) – 37 points

2nd: Ross Schiffke (24) – 33 points

3rd: Alan Sullivan (14) – 28 points

Near Pins: John Webb, Les Cobban, Steve Downes, Ross Schiffke



































