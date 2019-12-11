Double tops for Henning

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Monday 9th December 2019 Plutaluang Stableford

The boys from Cafe Kronborg, and a lady, went to The Navy course Monday. We were given the choice of which nines to play and we opted for the most difficult nines, namely the North and West courses.

The courses were in excellent condition with nothing to complain about and at 1,000 baht green and caddy fee who would not be happy? Yet again another golf course with sensible pricing for which it should be lauded and supported.

Surprisingly, for these difficult nines, our scores were high and our winner of the A Flight last week – Henning Olsen – again came up trumps (not sure having regard to political correctness whether you should say that anymore!).

The B Flight was hotly contested with the first three players on the same scores but Daryl Evans with his 17 points on the back nine including five points on the last three holes just pipped Karl Better.

We welcomed back Ty Anderson and our friend Jesper Rasmussen who we have not seen for two years – good to see you both.

A Flight (0-21)

1st Henning Olsen 39 points (21)

2nd Rob Brown 37 points (8)

3rd Peter Bygballe 36 points (18)

B Flight (22+)

1st Daryl Evans 37 points (22)

2nd Karl Better 37 points (35)

3rd Peter Hammond 37 points (31)

Longest first putts: 9th on North Ty Anderson, and 9th on West Peter Bygballe.