Dave (is there any) Maw takes Mug in close fought high scoring game

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “bogey’s bar & grill”

Thursday, January 30 King’s Naga G.C. Monthly Mug / Stroke

Twenty three (yes that is correct) golfers turned out to take part and compete for January’s Monthly Mug. It was great to see that the mug does attract players. So with two buses and a couple of cars we headed off to play this game at King’s Naga.





The course as it played was in good nic, and I can say it was dry. We have played on numerous courses (in recent times) that are a lot dryer. All out it offered plenty of run and if you were fortunate enough to stay on the fairways you were hitting off grass. Greens were in good shape and played true.

Weather was good to us but as the day got longer the mercury did rise, making the last hour on the course a little uncomfortable.

We were playing two flights (for a change) with three placings in each, including The Mug. All novelties were up for grabs.

A Flight 0 to 19

What a great contest this turned out to be. Dave Maw stole the show with a very good score of net 60. This not only gave him A Flight but also made him winner of The Mug! Second home and with another excellent score of net 62 was Peter Bye. Third past the post with another great score was Nat Rukkid, net 63. On any other day these last two scores would have collected the goods.

B Flight 20+

Wan Makmul took out B Flight with the net score of 71, a very good score. Second home, Colm Mullen’s net 72 left him one behind the winner. Third home was JC Lhoste returning refreshed from his break from golf, net 75 did the job for him.

A Flight

1st Dave Maw (18) Net 60. January Mug Winner.

2nd Peter Bye (15) Net 62.

3rd Nat Rukkid (15) Net 63.

B Flight

1st Wan Makmul (23) Net 71.

2nd Colm Mullen (25) Net 72.

3rd JC Lhoste (29) Net 75.

Near pins: #5 Patrick Poussier, #7 Don Richardson, #12 Nat Rukkid, & #16 Steve Younger.

Long first putt: #9 Colm Mullen & #18 Dave Maw.