Krabi Kindergarten pupils take gold medals at World Math Olympiad

Children at Krabi Kindergarten were among the gold medal winners at the World International Mathematical Olympiad in Tokyo.





Director of Krabi Kindergarten Suthep Piakbutr announced January 16, 2020, first graders Than Thongnoon and Chatdanai Limsirilangsan both won gold medals at the 2019 World International Mathematical Olympiad held back on December 28 in Tokyo. The math competition brought together 330 math students from 12 countries: Australia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Singapore, and Thailand.

Prior to the final competition in Tokyo, 1,700 students competed at the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad in Phuket in April of 2019. A subsequent competition was held where 1,300 students competed at the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad from August to September. Thailand received 21 gold metals, 11 silver metals, 13 bronze metals, and 3 merit awards. The two students at Krabi Kindergarten were among the 21 gold medal finalists.