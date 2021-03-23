Dave Arataki hits a Pattaya purple patch

Phil Davies hasn’t played golf for about six months, having been stranded in Wales. He stood looking at the B1 fairway at Pattana, which looked so fabulous that he almost went to get his clubs from the car, just to be out there.







Dave Arataki reckoned that with hardly any other golfers around, a great course, weather just right for golf and the price of 1100 baht for green fee, caddie and cart, this was about as good as it gets.



And why not? Dave has hit a purple patch, and with a score of 37 points at our visit here earlier in March, then 39 points at Majestic Creek on a visit to Hua Hin five days ago and today, back to Pattana for another 39 points. Great scores and a much lower handicap coming next week, no doubt.





Michael Blumhagen had his doubts about playing with a #7 handicap, but has played to that handicap or better for the past four games. That is good consistent form, so 37 points got him second place today.

Meanwhile Paul Smith, even with a lowered handicap, maintained his impeccable game and scored 36 points, which gave him third place in a three way countback.



Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Dave Arataki (24) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Michael Blumhagen (7) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Paul Smith (2) – 36 pts c/back x 3







After a loud clap of thunder, lightning, and some rain in the early morning, the day became overcast, with more rain threatening. That didn’t happen, but it did produce a nice breeze to make for very comfortable golfing weather.

Only twelve players out today and, with the course in such great condition, most players were able to use that to advantage and came in with terrific scores, almost all had thirty points or better.













