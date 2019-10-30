Cricket league has been re-structured

Pattaya Indoor Cricket League – Round 6

There has been no cricket for the last two weeks as the league has been re-structured. There are now four teams: Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC), Asian All Stars (AAS), Rugby School Thailand (RST) Cobras, and RST Vipers. Each team will have 8 players and a game will be 12 overs, all played on Monday evenings at RST, Banglamung.

Monday 28th’s games were between PCC versus AAS and RST Cobra versus RST Vipers.

AAS opened the batting with Bassu and Happy who scored 30 for the loss of 3 wickets and set the tone for their team – lots of runs but wickets falling like dominos. Matt Harkness missed out on a hat trick and Bassu hoisted John Harvey for a 6.

Next up for their 3 overs was Puspinder and Bharat. They added 27, but lost 5 wickets, 3 to Andy Emery in one over who also missed out on a hat trick.

At the halfway point AAS were 15 for 8 and struggling against quick accurate bowling from Matt Harkness and Andy Emery. Rajish and Ravi continued the trend and again scored 27 for the loss of 5 wickets with Rajish scoring 16 runs but LBW twice, bowled and caught.

AAS were in a pickle but the cavalry arrived in the form of Jatin and Ashwin. Their 28 runs, 19 from Jatin, with no losses brought AAS to 50 for 13.

PCC replied with Richard Holt and Animal. It was a disastrous start for PCC with Bharat taking 3 wickets in the first over. PCC lost 5 wickets for only 16 runs and thus were -9 for 5 after 3 overs.

It was Matt Harkness and John Harvey’s turn to be the cavalry. They added 39 for the loss of John Harvey to a quicker ball from Bassu and so PCC took the lead at 25 for 6 after 6 overs.

ernie Lamprecht and Pavit Grover made a valued contribution of 23 with the bat but also obtained 17 extras for the loss of only one wicket.

PCC appeared to have the game in the bag but could not afford to lose wickets. Andy Emery and Animal took the final 3 overs. (PCC was one player short and AAS selected Animal to play again – sneaky). Andy elected to stone wall to preserve his wicket but was out twice and Animal became the hero by holding out for 2 runs off 9 balls. PCC won by 7 runs.

AAS scored well (108) but lost too many wickets (13) and gave away too many extras (24). PCC just kept the game a little tighter with accurate bowling.

Best of the bowlers was Matt Harkness with 2 overs 9 for 4 and Bharat with 2 overs 14 for 3.

Best batsmen were Matt Harkness with 17 and 0 and Jatin with 19 and 0.

Man of the Match – Matt Harkness.

RST Cobras beat the RST Vipers by 42 runs, with the Cobras being 59 for 12 and the Vipers 101 for 4.