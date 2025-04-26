Bunker Boys dodge storms and snag wins in a dramatic week of golf

PATTAYA, Thailand – Lady Luck smiled on the Bunker Boys at Khao Kheow Golf Course on Monday, April 21, where dark skies threatened but ultimately spared us a soaking. Evidence of what could have been was seen on the return trip, with flooding on the frontage road before Highway 7.

The course was blissfully quiet, allowing for a relaxed round — for most players at least. A few ‘moments’ best left unmentioned suggested that we may need to pack valium sandwiches for future outings.







The course itself was in good condition, though many found the greens on the slow side. A persistent breeze helped stave off the rain but added to the challenge.

Scoring was modest overall, with only Michael Brett managing a standout round of 37 points, aided by a spectacular four-point birdie on B9, chipping in from about 70 yards. As they say, you need a few things to fall your way to win.

Alan Sullivan secured second with 33 points, along with two near pins. Jimmy Carr edged out Mick McMahon for third on countback. Other near pins went to Murray Greig and Hubert Stiefenhofer, the latter finding himself as far from the hole as possible while still on the green.



Meanwhile, Uwe Jurgensen maintains a strong lead in the race for Golfer of the Month as we approach the end of April.

In other news, the Bunker Boys are becoming a band of crocks, with several injuries decimating last week’s trip to Kanchanaburi.

Results:

1st: Michael Brett (14) – 37 points

2nd: Alan Sullivan (15) – 33 points

3rd: Jimmy Carr (22) – 31 points

4th: Mick McMahon (12) – 31 points (lost on countback)

Near Pins: Murray Greig, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Alan Sullivan (x2)



The second medal round of the month saw the Bunker Boys battling sweltering heat and swarms of fruit flies at Pattavia Golf Course on Wednesday, April 23. Again, rain threatened but stayed away until we were safely homeward bound.

Four no-returns were recorded today, as some players, forgetting it was a medal round, picked up early. Scores ranged widely, but it was Michael Brett who captured back-to-back wins with a net 70. Alan Sullivan followed three strokes behind, and Paul Smith claimed third. Near pins were shared between Colin Greig and Witt Mann, with Witt narrowly hanging on to two, earning him a new nickname candidate: “Witt the Near Pin Man.”





Results:

1st: Michael Brett (14) – Net 70

2nd: Alan Sullivan (15) – Net 73

3rd: Paul Smith (4) – Net 74

Near Pins: Colin Greig (x2), Witt Mann (x2)

The week’s final game was played at Silky Oak Golf Course on Friday, April 25, a course not visited since last low season — and it showed. Bare fairways and heavily sanded greens made for challenging conditions.

Another hot day was thankfully free of fruit flies, and despite distant storms and flashes of lightning, we once again avoided rain. Our luck surely won’t last much longer!







With a small field in attendance, Mick McMahon finally delivered on the promise he’d shown all week, posting a superb 39 points. Steve Downes bounced back to form, taking second with 38 points, while Michael Brett rounded out the podium with 34.

Results:

1st: Mick McMahon (13) – 39 points

2nd: Steve Downes (6) – 38 points

3rd: Michael Brett (13) – 34 points

Near Pins: Michael Brett, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Colin Greig, Mick McMahon (x2)

































