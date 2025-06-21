Bunker Boys battle tough conditions and bid farewell to Emerald in eventful week of golf

PATTAYA, Thailand – It was a picture-perfect Monday at Khao Kheow A & B on June 9, as the Bunker Boys began their week under clear skies and calm conditions. While the course, as always, was in great shape, the magic of the last visit—when Alan Sullivan notched his first-ever hole-in-one—was missing this time.

Scoring proved unusually tough, with 31 Stableford points topping the leaderboard. Four players hit that mark, but it was Dominique Pujol, in the first round of his two-week visit, who took first place on countback over Sam Gershon, also in town briefly. Steve Downes and Alan Sullivan were right there as well with 31 points each. Near pins went to Bob Innes, Bil Richardson, and Steve Downes—no surprises there.







An away trip to Kabin Buri has now been confirmed, with the venue chosen over Royal Hills for economic reasons. A good turnout is expected, and players are advised to confirm with Tony Robbins. The planned format includes individual play on Day One and a pairs competition on Day Two—adding a bit of variety to the usual routine.

1st: Dominique Pujol (28) – 31 pts

2nd: Sam Gershon (19) – 31 pts

3rd: Steve Downes (6) – 31 pts

Near Pins: Bob Innes, Bil Richardson, Steve Downes

Wednesday, June 11, marked a bittersweet round at Emerald Golf Course, as the Bunker Boys bid farewell to one of their favourite layouts. With news that much of the land has been sold for development, the course will close imminently—perhaps by week’s end. A reconfigured nine-hole layout is in the works, but its prospects remain uncertain.

Despite a solid layout and fair pricing, Emerald struggled with upkeep and never fulfilled its potential. Nevertheless, it was a player-friendly venue, and its loss is deeply felt.

Conditions were wet in parts, but that didn’t slow down Witt Mann, who posted a blistering 42 points to win by a clear margin. Pujol followed up his Monday win with a strong 37, while Sam Gershon and John Sykes tied for third with 36.

1st: Witt Mann (14) – 42 pts

2nd: Dominique Pujol (28) – 37 pts

3rd: Sam Gershon (19) – 36 pts

4th: John Sykes (13) – 36 pts

Near Pins: Alan Sullivan, John Sykes, Witt Mann

Friday, June 13 saw the Bunker Boys wrap up the week at Greenwood C & A, but conditions were far from ideal. Usually in prime condition, the course suffered from overgrown rough and slow greens, likely due to recent rain and limited mowing.





Despite the challenges, Steve Downes navigated the course best with a net 71, followed by Craig Dows and Robbie Watts. Only two near pins were claimed, by Rob Folland and Les Cobban, in a field of fourteen.

The final holes turned stormy, with the last two groups catching a soaking. Some blamed slow play for the soggy finish—an issue plaguing not just club golfers, but professionals too.

1st: Steve Downes (7) – Net 71

2nd: Craig Dows (8) – Net 74

3rd: Robbie Watts (12) – Net 75

Near Pins: Les Cobban, Rob Folland

































