Brett, Parker and Babin earn top spots in Pattaya Bunker Boys Golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, March 1st

Green Valley

1st Michael Brett (15) 38 points

2nd Myles Knowlson (10) 36 points

3rd Les Cobban (8) 36 points

4th Barry Murnin (19) 35 points

Near Pins Gordon Clegg, Tony Robbins, Myles Knowlson, & Mark On.







After an absence of over a year, the Bunker Boys made a welcome return to the Green Valley Course today. A promotional effort by course management who give each member fifteen vouchers to distribute to would-be visitors facilitated our return. One such member John O’Leary kindly donated his vouchers to the Bunker Boys which allowed us a three hundred baht green fee walking, which represents the best value golfing in Pattaya at present. We intend to keep playing Green Valley as long as this promotion is in place and we can avail of vouchers.

The course was in fine condition as usual and this was reflected in the scoring, which was of a much higher standard than most of last week when we had some embarrassingly poor scores. A field of fifteen was enticed out to play both by the quality of the course and the attractive pricing. A few of our regulars were missing, most notably Dave Ashman who got himself involved in a little early morning intrigue, the likes of which one might read about in a suspense novel.







The top score of the day was thirty-eight points by Michael Brett. A countback was required to settle second place where Myles Knowlson edged it out over the in-form Les Cobban with Barry Murnin taking fourth place a further stroke back.

All the near pins were taken with one each to Gordon Clegg (again), Tony Robbins, Myles Knowlson, and Mark On. Some of the near pins were particularly close.

As bars were closed for a Buddha Day last Friday we held over the presentation of the golfer of the month for February, which Tony Robbins won by a veritable country mile.







We are advised that the St Andrews 2000 course which has been closed for over a year for renovations at Barcelona Valley will reopen on March 15th with another promotional offer in place to attract more players. No doubt we will look closely at that when details are available. At this stage, we believe the offer will be a seventeen hundred baht all-in fee with a voucher of two hundred baht thrown in to be spent at the club.

Something for people to be aware of is that there is no longer a right turn possible exiting Barcelona Valley and it’s now necessary to travel about four kilometers down the road before a U-turn can be made.







Wednesday, March 3rd

Pattaya Country Club

1st Geoff Parker (18) 39 points

2nd Mark On (10) 39 points

3rd Gerry Cooney (19) 37 points

4th Les Cobban (8) 36 points

Near pins Geoff Parker, Mark On, Jay Babin, & Les Cobban.

The morning dawned bright and sunny but by the time tee-off came around the sky was overcast and looking ominous. We had several showers throughout the round, some quite heavy, enough to halt play but not for too long. This was the first rain we have had in months and was welcome by the greenkeepers but not the golfers.







Our equal biggest field of the year (seventeen) was on hand, lured out by a decent fee structure, an improving course, and proximity to Pattaya. Despite some holes being particularly difficult with long second shots to the green and some tricky pin placements, scoring was again of a high standard overall with a few exceptions; one or two who shall remain nameless failing to make any impression on the scorecard.

Top of the heap was Geoff Parker playing of a very generous eighteen handicap who edged out Mark On on countback. In only his third game since returning from the UK and still looking pastey and palid as ever, Gerry Cooney took third place with thirty-seven points – today he had an excuse to hide under an umbrella with the rain. Les Cobban continues in a rich vein of form and took fourth place with a very decent thirty-six of his eight handicap. Some of his stroke play was exceptional, and right now his game is in a very good place. He also snared a near pin with the remaining three going to Mark On, Jay Babin, & Geoff Parker.

Today we were pleased to welcome our newest member, Roger Awed, all the way from Tinseltown. Roger plays off an eighteen handicap and has already signed up for our Songkran trip away to Kanchanaburi, welcome Roger.







Friday, March 5th

Emerald, Medal

1st Jay Babin (23) Net 73

2nd Geoff Atwell (24) Net 73

3rd Myles Knowlson (10) Net 74

4th Gerry Cooney (19) Net 74

Near pins Gerry Cooney, Mark On, & Geoff Parker.

A bright sunny but windy day at Emerald for the last game of the week. The course was in nice condition but the greens, despite looking quick, were deceptively slow. It was hard to reconcile the look with what actually happened on the greens with so many putts well short all day. Despite good scoring all week today was a different story with all but a few managing to acquit themselves well.

Top of the heap was Jay Babin with a net seventy-three edging out Geoff Atwell on countback. The ever-consistent Myles Knowlson third a stroke back also edging out Gerry Cooney on countback. Gerry Cooney, Mark On, and Geoff Parker took near pins with one unclaimed, a poor result from a field of sixteen.











