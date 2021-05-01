Brett captures Golfer of the Month during wet Pattaya week

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, April 26th

St Andrews Golf Course, White tees

1st Les Cobban (7) 38 points

2nd Geoff Atwell (22) 33 points

3rd Dave Ashman (26) 32 points

Near pins Steve Durey, Les Cobban, & Michael Brett.

Having been closed for about eighteen months for resurfacing of the fairways and greens, St Andrews reopened for play on the seventeenth of this month. A special all-in offer of seventeen hundred baht was the price to be paid to experience the changes that had been made. This price included two vouchers of one hundred baht each, one to be used in the course drinks stations and the other in the clubhouse; altogether, not a bad deal.







The fairways were excellent, lush green and well grassed, the greens looked very slick but unfortunately were not, whilst they ran true they were deceptively slow. Some of the bunkers needed a bit of attention and the rough was very variable, well-trimmed in places but in need of mowing in others. This is a very challenging course where good play is rewarded but poor options are punished severely.

The weather was overcast to start with and after a few holes, the rain came down heavily accompanied by thunder and lightning forcing a thirty-minute break. Thereafter it was fine and finished nice and sunny.





There is a degree of monotony in announcing Les Cobban as the winner every time he plays which was the case again today with an excellent score of thirty-eight points of a seven handicap. His good run of form just keeps rolling along. Most people have a purple patch that eventually ends, but it seems that does not apply to Les.

A big gap of five points to second-placed Geoff Atwell. Geoff is now a regular in the winner’s circle so his handicap should come down very soon. Third place went to Dave Ashman with thirty-two points off a handicap of twenty-six; surely a mistake for a player of his ability.

Near pins went to Les Cobban, Steve Durey, and Michael Brett. All three were in the last group but all their near pins were legit.

Wednesday, April 28th

Plutaluang Golf Course East & South

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 37 points

2nd Gerry Cooney (20) 34 points

3rd Geoff Parker (20) 33 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Michael Brett, & Geoff Parker X 2.

After a few month’s absence, the Bunker Boys made a return to Plutaluang where we chose to play the East & South nines. The course was in the best condition we have seen it for some time following recent heavy rain. An all-in fee of one thousand baht or five hundred walking was excellent value.



Light rain fell for much of the front nine, just a drizzle really, never enough to prevent play, and thankfully no thunder or lightning. The pick, clean, and place rule was implemented from the start.

The lead group was motoring along at a good pace for the first few holes when suddenly they ran up against the scourge of Thai golf, the slow six-ball. The rest of the front nine play was slow and noisy. Fortunately, this group decided to take a break mid-round, allowing us to play through and return to a more respectable pace of play.

Showing some very up and down form recently, Jimmy Carr had another up day and took first place with thirty-seven points. Gerry Cooney took second with thirty-four and Geoff Parker rounded out the scoring on thirty-three.

Geoff also snagged two near pins with one each going to Jimmy Carr and Michael Brett.





Friday, April 30th

Khao Kheow Golf Course A & C

1st Moe Holmes (36) 37 points

2nd Steve Durey (20) 34 points

3rd Geoff Cox (18) 32 points

4th Jay Babin (22) 30 points

Near pins Moe Holmes, Bob Paine, Steve Durey.

The last game of April and possibly for the present time was played at the Khao Kheow course where we were allocated the A & C nines. As always, the course was in fine condition albeit a little soft underfoot. Following recent rains the water catchments were full, something we haven’t seen for some time. An all-in fee of eleven hundred baht was good value for such a nice course.







From the outset, the skies were grey, heavy, and threatening, and shortly after the start of play, the rain came down in a drizzle. By the time we reached the ninth, it started bucketing down. Luckily some of our group were able to take good shelter at the kiosk near the ninth hole.

After a delay of around one hour, we were able to resume play under somewhat more difficult conditions. By this time fairways were sodden, and greens much slower. A couple decided they had had enough and retired to the comfort of the clubhouse.

Despite the difficulties, Moe Holmes in only his second week with the Bunker Boys took first place with a very respectable score of thirty-seven points. It was two-point intervals thereafter with Steve Durey taking second with thirty-four, Geoff Cox third on thirty-two, and Jay Babin fourth on thirty points. Three near pins were taken going to Moe Holmes, Bob Paine, and Steve Durey.





In the race for the golfer of the month, Michael Brett led from day one and had a nine-point lead going into the last week; however, he was unable to add to his score and only just managed to hold off a fast finishing Jimmy Carr. Jimmy was cruising with eighteen points on the front nine and looked to have his hands on the prize. Unfortunately, he suffered a total collapse on the back nine and surrendered the reward. A long time between drinks for the winner as his last win was some seven months ago.

The future of golf in Pattaya remains uncertain as more and more restrictions come into place following a surge in COVID infections. Golf hasn’t been specifically earmarked for closure at this stage; however, groups of more than twenty are not allowed which would not apply to most golf societies, we remain hopeful if not optimistic that we can continue to play.

















