Billy Buchanan is a long way ahead

PSC Links Golf Society

Thursday, Nov. 19

Emerald

Stableford







It was only last Thursday that George Mueller and Billy Buchanan finished one-two at Eastern Star with some high scoring.

This Thursday, they finished one-two again, but this time, Billy turned the tables and finished on top with an excellent score of 37 points.

The rest of the field of eleven players were left way behind, with George Mueller getting nearest by scoring 32 points to complete the one-two again.





Karl Flood walked the course and, although he certainly raised a sweat on Thursday, came in with 31 points to take third place.

Three boys from the Tropical Golf Group came for a visit with us and one of them, Andre Van Dyk, scored 30 points to win a four way countback and grab the last spot on the podium.

After having fine and relatively cooler weather earlier in the week, Thursday was hot with barely a ripple of breeze. So, even in carts, it was hard work. Where is that cool season?









This Emerald course is still a work in progress and is progressing very nicely. It’s always been hard to find a flat lie on the fairways here, but they are cut to make the ball available for a good shot. The horrible rough that we encountered last time has now been cut to acceptable levels.

Also, at our last visit, the greens were fairly heavily sanded, but have now settled down and all players were more than pleased with how they played, even if someone did have a four putt.





