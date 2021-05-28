Billabong Scramble kissed by an angel, Pattaya rain holds off at Phoenix Gold Golf Resort

PSC golf from Billabong

Friday 28th May

Phoenix Gold Golf Resort

Scramble

We were kissed by an angel for the weather for the Billabong scramble held at Phoenix Gold resort. When we drove into the golf course it was raining heavy, but after half an hour it had slowed to a drizzle, and by the time we teed off, it had stopped completely. Rain returned later with a shower or two; not really enough to get wet though.







We had six groups playing an easy round of golf. The course was in fantastic condition and the little bit of rain we got on the way around helped soften the greens and the fairways.

The scoring wasn’t up to its usual standards, but all in all a good a day was had by all.

Coming in 3rd place were Grieg Ritchie, Colin Simpson, Steve Milne and John Seton with a score of 61.8. 2nd spot went to Arch Armstrong, Jeff North, Neil Decker and Chris Hart with 61. They were narrowly beaten by Ben Dobbs, Tim, Ted and Joe with a score of 60.8. Close scores but nobody in the 50s today.



















