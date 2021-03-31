BHP Doctors win US War Veterans 5th annual invitational

Banchang Utapao VFW Post 12146 Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Saturday 06 March 2021

The Bangkok Hospital Pattaya (BHP) team led the field and captured 1st place in the US War Veterans 5th annual invitational, played at Emerald Golf Course in Ban Chang. The ‘Doctors’ posted a four-man best ball scramble net score of 53.7 points.



Second place went to Ayen Bar with 55.5. Both RDA Co. and Banchang’s own “The Bar” finished at 57.3 for 3rd place, which was settled by a “coin toss.”







Near pins were earned by BHP’s Chalermsak on #7 and RDA Co.’s Richard at #13.

David W. won the long drive on # 9. Suthiphong won the long drive on #14.

Team Rainbow Banchang sunk a 27-foot putt on their 1st hole of the day (the 18th), which held up all day and earned them the McAllen Insurance sponsored prize.

The day started with breakfast sandwiches donated by Eddie & Ae, Bloody Marys sponsored by One Bar, Ruby Club, Big Russel and Tommie’s Golf bar Phala Beach.

On a gorgeous day, a field of 144 golfers making up 36 teams teed up at 10:00 a.m. sharp in support of the charity event.







As the day progressed, golfers were treated to burgers & dogs provided by Matson Meats, sponsored by EEE and Bang & Clean technologies. The turn included sponsor donations from Phala Beach Rib House (ribs, slaw, mac & cheese) and lovely Miss Kitty Beaver Tacos that complimented the donated Mojitos & Hurricanes (CR Asia, Cajun Asian and Thunder group).

Holes 8 & 16, sponsored by Ruby Club & One Bar along with Nevada Services, ensured the beer remained iced down and served cold. Delta Gulf logistics came through again this year with water and vehicles, ensuring everyone stayed hydrated. Safety First with a BHP ambulance, providing BP checks, first aid & emergency services if needed.



The winners took home the traditional VFW embroidered golf club bags. 2nd prize winners earned golf coolers stuffed with golf items, while 3rd prize received VFW golf umbrellas and ball caps.

The BHP-sponsored “Hole in One prize” went unclaimed and was presented as the final “lucky draw” during the awards dinner. Lucky draw prizes were too many to list but a huge thank you to Emerald for the golf certificates and soaps and all who donated prizes and participated in the 50/50 raffle.







The golfers goodie bag donated by BHP was stuffed with quality golf shirts designed by Diablo, sponsored by Kitty Beaver Bar & Grill and One Bar Banchang; golf towels donated by Energy Efficiency Engineering (EEE); tees from VFW; Cajun Asian Spices; beer cozies and coffee club certificate.

It was a day of fun golf, old friends and good spirits for worthy causes!

The underlying purpose of the Annual VFW golf tourney was emphasized by Tourney Chairman Lou H. when he clearly stated the VFW Mission is to care for veterans, their widows, their children and to assist the less fortunate in the community. Events like the annual charity golf tournament are conducted to raise money to support this mission.







By 4:30 p.m., awards were presented and the famous VFW dinner buffet was served. A huge thank you to our awards dinner sponsors Thunder Oil and Cajun Asian, also known as the “Cajun Connection” traditional Louisiana style gumbo. A big thank you to Finnegan’s Banchang for the side dishes.

The tourney was the last to be played in Feb 2020 and the 1st to tee off 2021; let’s hope the Pandemic is behind us soon. Thank you to all golfers, Emerald course (staff), our loyal sponsors, the VFW members, friends & all volunteers!

Planning has started for our 2022 tournament, register / sponsor early.













