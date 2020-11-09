Back to Mountain Shadow, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Thursday 5th November we went to Mountain Shadow. It was several months ago we played here, because the course was closed many months. We were surprised by the very good condition of the course. The fairways were well-mowed and greens were good on a nice sunny day helped by a cool breeze.







We had a nice day out.

It was a pity we had only a small group. Next time, don’t miss the opportunity to play here.

Jonathan Pratt was in good shape and won with 36 Stableford points after a strong back nine. Willem Lasonder was second with 33 points.

Jonathan Pratt and Willem Lasonder won the near pin prizes.











