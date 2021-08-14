Ariya Jutanugarn leads Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open after 2nd round

13 August 2021 – 2018 Champion Ariya Jutanugarn shot to the top of the leader board on Friday, adding a classy 66 to yesterday’s 69, putting her three clear of the field on -9.

“Every time I’m here, I know it’s tough,” Ariya said. “I really enjoy every moment here because it brings back a lot of great memories… I remember when I won the Scottish in 2018, I felt like I could finally win on a links course.”







Juntanugan’s countrywoman Atthaya Thitikul is tied in second place alongside England’s Charley Hull and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen at -6, while six players are one shot further back at -5, including the current highest placed Scot, Kelsey MacDonald.

“I’m lucky that I’ll be here early to eat breakfast and then prepare to play on the links,” Atthaya said. “I’m not sure if I’ll play well or not, but hopefully I will because, like I said, I’m not a big fan of links courses, and it’s just time to give it all that I have.”

Tricky weather conditions saw Jasmine Suwannapura finish the day in 13th place after closing a round of 74. She enjoyed the challenge and a lot of thought went into her round “you have to aim far enough. Like I aim it in the rough, and then hopefully get it on the fairway. And then you also have to think like how far it’s going to roll to the left or how far it’s going to roll to the side. So it’s a lot of thought today. But it’s very challenging that today my hybrid went 130 yards. So it’s different.”







Prima Thammaraks is the only Thai invite to make the cut after a round of 72 left her two under and tied for 20th. Making the cut was a special moment for the Symetra Tour card holder – “I’m really proud. I’d be lying if I say that I don’t feel the pressure. Being sponsor exempt, you want to do well, with the main sponsor being the first-time sponsor of an LPGA event and they are my sponsor personally. I want to represent them well and I want to do a good job. Basically I just want to go out there and hold myself to the standard and I think I did just that.”

This week, 10 Major Champions, 4 past champions, 18 Olympians, 5 of the top 20 Rolex Rankings, and 17 past Solheim Cup players made the cut.























