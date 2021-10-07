Altay power past Nakhon Ratchasima in thrilling three-setter to reign supreme at Asian Women’s Club Championship

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, October 7, 2021 – Fired-up Altay captured their maiden Asian Club title after overpowering Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC in thrilling straight sets 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 in the final showdown of the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at Terminal 21 Hall on Thursday.







Splendid teamwork, offensive combinations and determination have been regarded as the key points of Altay from Kazakhstan for Thursday’s exceptional victory against the Thais.

Against the dominant Nakhon Ratchasima, Altay fielded a formidable lineup of a highly-experienced squad including five veterans – Sana Anarkulova, Zhanna Syroyeshkina, Kristina Anikonova, Kristina Belova, and Madina Beket with two legionnaires, Danica Radenkovic from Serbia and Nadiia Kodola from Ukraine.

Altay got off to a solid start, which they performed superbly to seal the hard-fought first set 25-22 against the Thai outfit. In the second set, both teams capitalized on their power and speed at the net, but the strong visitors, with more experienced players, remained in superb form up to their standard to foil the rivals’ fightback attempts. Altay took the hotly-contested second set 25-22 to stretch the lead to 2-0.





Hoping for a comeback, the young Thais showcased their hidden talents and skills beyond their age in the third set. The host side upped their tempo to take a commanding lead 6-1. At halfway, as Nakhon Ratchasima tried their best to keep the margin wide, Altay flexed their muscles and stormed on their fantastic combination plays to leave the Thais behind 20-16.

Despite attempting to regain their form, Nakhon Ratchasima found Altay uncatchable as they came up with ebullient power and concentration to a surprising degree. Altay clinched the third set 25-20 and the championship.



























