7,000 register for Pattaya Marathon 2022 to be held July 17

More than 7,000 runners have registered for this month’s Pattaya Marathon, with the city adding 2,000 slots for a free five-kilometer “fun run”.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat said July 1 that the July 17 race has received good response, with many overseas runners registering for the full 42.2-km. full marathon or the half and quarter marathons.







Only July 1, registration opened for 2,000 fun-runners.

All races will begin early July 17 in front of Terminal 21.

Pattaya already has arranged traffic, security and medical teams for the race.





For more information, see the Pattaya Marathon page on Facebook at facebook/pattayamarathon or call 038-253-127-28 during business hours.

































