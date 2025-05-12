Thailand by train: the ultimate guide to discovering the kingdom on rails

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s sun-kissed beaches, misty northern hills and vibrant cities are best known through postcards and travel blogs—but to truly feel the rhythm of the country, hop aboard a train. In a land where modernity meets tradition, Thailand’s railways offer a unique, nostalgic, and surprisingly luxurious way to traverse its diverse landscapes.

Rail travel in Thailand is not only affordable and practical—it’s an experience in itself. With colonial-era stations, panoramic countryside views, and local life on full display, the journey is often just as rewarding as the destination. Whether you’re a budget backpacker or a luxury seeker, there’s something magical about the chug of the engine, the rattle of the tracks, and the wide-open windows offering glimpses of rice paddies, mountain passes, and fishing villages.







Thailand’s Rail Network: A Snapshot

Operated primarily by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the country’s rail system spans over 4,345 kilometres, with four main lines—Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern—radiating from Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong Station, a heritage gem in its own right.

Network length: ~4,345 km.

~4,345 km. Number of main lines: 4.

4. Longest route: Bangkok to Sungai Kolok (over 1,100 km).

Bangkok to Sungai Kolok (over 1,100 km). Popular train types: Ordinary, Rapid, Express and Special Express (including overnight sleepers).

Ordinary, Rapid, Express and Special Express (including overnight sleepers). Luxury trains: Yes—most notably the SRT Royal Blossom.

Yes—most notably the Electrified rail: Limited (expanding via the urban SRT Red Line and upcoming high-speed projects).

Limited (expanding via the urban SRT Red Line and upcoming high-speed projects). Average ticket cost: From 15 THB (£0.36) to 6,000+ THB (£144.50+).

Royal Blossom

Key features of the SRT Royal Blossom:

Design: Exterior is bright red with gold accents, while the interior features comfortable seating and scenic viewing areas.

Facilities: Equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, power outlets, and private restrooms.

Services: Offers meals, beverages, and a café car.

Routes: Operates on short-haul routes, including day trips to destinations like Hua Hin.

Schedule: Runs every Saturday and Sunday in April and May 2025.

Purpose: Aims to promote domestic tourism and provide unique travel experiences.



Currently operating as part of the State Railway’s tourism promotion initiative. As of April 2025, the Royal Blossom offers weekend journeys to various destinations, including Kanchanaburi, Hua Hin, Lopburi, and Phetchaburi. These trips provide passengers with a luxurious travel experience, featuring refurbished carriages originally from Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company. The train’s interior boasts plush velvet seats, cedar wood accents, and large panoramic windows for scenic views. Tickets for these excursions can be booked through SRT’s D-Ticket online platform or at train stations nationwide.







Bangkok’s Central Rail Terminal

Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal (often shortened to Krung Thep Aphiwat or Bangkok Central Station), also known by its former name Bang Sue Grand Station, is the central station of Thailand and the capital’s primary rail hub.

Location:

In the Chatuchak district, about 10 km north of Hua Lamphong Station, adjacent to the former Bang Sue Junction it replaced in 2023.

How to Get There:

MRT (Subway): Take the MRT Blue Line to Bang Sue Station, then a short walk or escalator.

Taxi/Grab: Readily accessible by car or ride-share apps.

Bus: Multiple city-bus routes stop nearby.

Quick Facts:

֎ The largest railway station in Southeast Asia.

֎ 26 platforms serving long-distance, commuter and future high-speed lines.

֎ Connects most northern, northeastern and southern intercity routes.

Conversion rates used:

1 GBP = $1.3211

1 THB = £0.0241

Top 5 Rail Journeys in Thailand

Here are five must-do routes that promise unforgettable scenery, cultural immersion, and a touch of rail romance.

1. SRT Royal Blossom: Bangkok → Kanchanaburi (Luxury Day Journey)

Start/Finish: Bangkok (Hua Lamphong Station) → Kanchanaburi.

Bangkok (Hua Lamphong Station) → Kanchanaburi. How to get there: Board at Hua Lamphong Station.

Board at Hua Lamphong Station. Duration/Distance: Day trip / ~220 km round trip.

Day trip / ~220 km round trip. USP: Thailand’s most luxurious current train journey.

Highlights:

Thailand’s most luxurious current train journey. Artfully restored Japanese Hamanasu carriages with velvet seats and cedar interiors

Lounge car with bar service.

Scenic ride along the River Kwai and the Wampo Viaduct.

Stops at historic sites like the Bridge over the River Kwai and Tham Krasae Cave.

Price: Tour packages from 5,000 THB (£120+) depending on route and inclusions.

Tour packages from 5,000 THB (£120+) depending on route and inclusions. Popularity: A favourite for those seeking an elegant day experience with historic and cultural appeal.







2. Bangkok → Chiang Mai (Northern Line Overnight Sleeper)

Start/Finish: Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal) → Chiang Mai.

Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal) → Chiang Mai. How to get there: Depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat.

Depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat. Duration/Distance: 12–14 hours / ~750 km

12–14 hours / ~750 km USP: The quintessential overnight Thai rail journey.

The quintessential overnight Thai rail journey. Highlights:

Comfortable air-conditioned sleeper cabins.

Scenic vistas through Lopburi, Phitsanulok and Lamphun.

Wake up to rolling hills and misty forests.

Price: 1,000 THB (£24.10) – 1,500 THB (£36.15).

1,000 THB (£24.10) – 1,500 THB (£36.15). Popularity: Hugely popular with backpackers and families; often sells out during holidays.

3. The Death Railway: Kanchanaburi → Nam Tok

Start/Finish: Kanchanaburi → Nam Tok.

Kanchanaburi → Nam Tok. How to get there: Local train or bus from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi.

Local train or bus from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi. Duration/Distance: 2 hours / ~77 km.

2 hours / ~77 km. USP: Historic WWII railway with dramatic cliffside views.

Historic WWII railway with dramatic cliffside views. Highlights:

Crossing the Bridge over the River Kwai.

The spectacular Wampo Viaduct.

Nearby Hellfire Pass Museum (separate access).

Price: 100 THB (£2.41).

100 THB (£2.41). Popularity: A poignant journey popular with both Thai and international tourists.

Bangkok → Surat Thani (Gateway to the Southern Islands)

Start/Finish: Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) → Surat Thani.

Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) → Surat Thani. How to get there: Direct overnight trains from Krung Thep Aphiwat.

Direct overnight trains from Krung Thep Aphiwat. Duration/Distance: 8–11 hours / ~650 km.

8–11 hours / ~650 km. USP: Seamless link to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.

Seamless link to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. Highlights:

Lush southern countryside.

Direct connection to ferry services.

Comfortable overnight sleepers.

Price: 1,000 THB (£24.10) – 1,800 THB (£43.40).

1,000 THB (£24.10) – 1,800 THB (£43.40). Popularity: Favoured by island-hoppers avoiding domestic flights.

The Isan Line: Bangkok → Nong Khai (via Udon Thani)

Start/Finish: Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) → Nong Khai.

Bangkok (Krung Thep Aphiwat) → Nong Khai. How to get there: Board at Krung Thep Aphiwat.

Board at Krung Thep Aphiwat. Duration/Distance: 10–12 hours / ~620 km.

10–12 hours / ~620 km. USP: Cross into Laos via the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge.

Cross into Laos via the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. Highlights:

Sunrise over the rice fields of Isan.

Cultural stops in Udon Thani and Nong Khai.

Border crossing to Vientiane, Laos’s capital.

Price: 1,200 THB (£28.90) – 1,600 THB (£38.56).

1,200 THB (£28.90) – 1,600 THB (£38.56). Popularity: Loved by backpackers, expats and off-the-beaten-track explorers.

The Allure of Exploring Thailand by Train

֎ Authentic Encounters: Share cabins with locals, sample Thai street food on station platforms, and watch landscapes evolve in real time.

֎ Budget-Friendly: One of the most economical ways to cover vast distances in comfort.

֎ Spectacular Scenery: From tropical beaches and dense jungles to golden rice paddies and sheer mountain gorges.

֎ Greener Footprint: Trains emit far less carbon than planes or long-haul coaches.

֎ Rich Heritage: Many stations date back over a century, and some lines carry profound historical significance.







Thailand’s railways don’t just take you to your destination – they invite you to experience the very soul of the kingdom. Pack light, keep your camera close, and let the rails lead you on an unforgettable adventure.

Insider Tips for Rail Travel in Thailand

֎ Book early for overnight and luxury trains—especially during festivals and long weekends.

֎ Pack layers: Trains can be surprisingly cold when the air-con is on full blast.

֎ Tuck into local fare: Vendors at each stop serve fresh, inexpensive Thai dishes.

֎ Use the SRT app or website for live timetables and online bookings.

֎ Savour the pace: In Thailand, the journey is every bit as rewarding as the destination.



About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a respected travel writer, hotelier, and tourism lecturer with over four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s hospitality and tourism sectors. A former general manager of several leading hotels in Thailand and a regular speaker at international tourism forums, Andrew is widely recognised for his insight into emerging travel trends and his passionate advocacy for Thailand as a world-class destination. He is a former Director of Skal International and the Immediate Past President of Skal International Asia, also Thailand’s former National President, and a two-time Past President of Skal International Bangkok. Andrew contributes regularly to leading regional and global travel publications.

































