TAT launches ‘The One for Nature’ project to promote responsible tourism

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and Ko Tao’s public and private sectors, has launched ‘The One for Nature’ project to promote responsible tourism in Thailand.

Mr. Kitsana Kaewtumrong, Executive Director, TAT’s Advertising and Public Relations Department said TAT hoped the project would also help strengthen awareness of Thailand as a preferred destination for sustainable tourism that appeals to environmentally conscious travelers.

“On the occasion of TAT’s 60th anniversary in 2020 and as a government organization overseeing the promotion of Thailand’s tourism sector, TAT recognizes the importance of responsible tourism, and has set a clear direction for sustainable tourism development,”Mr.Kitsana, said. “The One for Nature’ initiative forms part of this strategy to protect, rehabilitate, and conserve Thailand’s natural resources through responsible tourism.”

Strategies and objectives include the initiative to instill environmental consciousness among tourists through online communication. Some responsible tourism activities have already been initiated in Chiang Mai, Phuket and Surat Thani (Ko Tao). Pioneering the project is an activity to construct artificial reefs for marine ecosystem rehabilitation at Ko Tao, Surat Thani, on 11 January, 2020.

Mr. Pitul Panchaiyaphum, Director of Marine Resources Rehabilitation Sub-Division, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, said: “The Department has included ‘The One for Nature’ initiative as part of its marine ecosystem rehabilitation project to construct artificial reefs by using marine-friendly materials in creative shapes and styles. This will hopefully develop new dive sites teeming with marine life paving the way for sustainable tourism development in collaboration with TAT.”







According to TAT, ‘The One for Nature’ initiative is part of the responsible tourism guidelines that all tourists can follow when in Thailand. This will be communicated through international influencers, online activities on a new microsite www.theonefornature.com using the #AmazingThailand #TheOneForNature hashtags.







