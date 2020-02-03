Steve Moxey wins first ever Green Jacket

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Friday, Jan. 31 Greenwood A+B Stableford

This morning started, as usual, with a couple of cancellations and one no show but, not to be deterred, we arrived at the course with 43 golfers ready to go.





Our scheduled start time was 11.00 am and we were offered, and gratefully accepted, a two tee start.

The starter sent our first groups off about 15 minutes early which then saw all 11 groups on their way by 11.15 am, excellent.

The course was in great shape but we opted for lift, clean and place on the fairways as it is normal, here at Greenwood, to have some mud around the perimeter of the greens due to water sprinkler run-off.

Tip Briney has just returned from a scuba diving trip to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and hit his straps first up at Links with a terrific 41 points to win C flight by a long way. Unfortunately, he missed the Green Jacket on countback, not fair sometimes.

Second in was occasional visitor, Masao Okada, with 35 points followed by Bryan Barrell, again in the placings and putting his 34 handicap at risk, he scored 34 points.

We said bon voyage to Keith Griffith only a couple weeks ago, but he is back and hasn’t lost any form at all. His good 38 points got him a win in the B flight.

Wayne Peppernell wore the Green Jacket last week and came close again, scoring 37 points to beat a resurgent Jason Gillespie on countback.

When Steve Moxey came to live in Pattaya a few months ago, he had an Australian handicap of 12. He has been frustrated that he could not play to that here. But today, a breakthrough, as he put together his best round yet, scoring 41 points and wearing his very first Green Jacket.

Second and third went to the ever-reliable Bill Copeland with 38 points and Kevin LaBar with 37 points.

Near pins A flight: Steve Moxey (x2) and Jason Gillespie (x2).

Near pins B flight: Keith Griffith, Mike Firkin, Bill Stewart, and John Chelo.

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Steve Moxey (14) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (13) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Kevin LaBar (12) – 37 pts

B Flight (15-19)

1st Place – Keith Griffith (17) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Wayne Peppernell (16) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Jason Gillespie (16) – 37 pts

C Flight (20+)

1st Place – Tip Briney (25) – 41 pts

2nd Place – Masao Okada (22) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Bryan Barrell (34) – 34 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Paul Gill 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Patrick Engels 20 pts

The announcement of the ‘silly hat’ winner became a loud, finger pointing affair as Paul Durkan tried to explain Paul Lanzetta’s missing locker key, and the would be good Samaritan, Martin Patch, finding it in the door.

Phil decided that the main pointer, Paul Durkan, should wear the hat.

Masa Sugaya has worn all the different attire at some stage, but today he wore the ‘wig’ for a total score blow out.

Plenty of fun back at Links Bar to end another great golfing day.