New Nordic PAGS kicks off 2020 at Pattavia

A big welcome to the New Nordic Pattaya Amateur Golf Series for 2020, with a healthy number of participants, 132, which included 11 ladies, with a few new faces enjoying the competition.





Pattavia was the chosen course to start the new year. With the course playing hard and fast, the ball played as it lies, it was expected there would be no “lighting the course up” this month. This proved to be correct, with no male score hitting the 40 point mark, while the ladies also battled, with only the winner breaking 40.

The winner in the Ladies Flight was Butsarawan Phintham (23) with the day’s best tally of 41 points, while Laura Kamarainen (20) got 2nd spot with a creditable 39 points.

The C Flight winner for handicaps 21+ was Henry Andersson (24) with 38 points, while the minor placings required a countback. Stu Sutton (26) got 2nd position with 18 points on the back 9, to edge out Andrew Makara (26) with his 17 points, after both players had signed for 37 points.

B Flight for handicaps 13 – 20 was won by Jeff Wylie (13) with a solid 39 points, ahead of 2 players on 36 points. Bjorn Noren (15) had the better back 9 of 19 points to claim 2nd spot, while Gerold Widmer (14) with 17 points on the back 9 collected the bronze. Bjorn also scoring a Near Pin on hole #7.

The A Flight for players for 0 – 12 saw Erik Lundman (7) successful, with an equal men’s best of 39 points. Again a countback was required to decide the minor placings, with Neil Marshall (6) scoring 20 on the back 9 to give him 38 points. Sami Torkelli (9) managed 18 points on the back 9, in his score of 38 points, to collect 3rd spot, to go with his technicals on holes 4 and 12.

The day’s Low Gross was won by scratch marker Rich Fearby, with 75, while playing partner Paul Durkan picked up both long drives under the new format of 1 by age, and 1 by handicap. Other honourable mentions for multiple technical go out to Aaron Spangler and Peter Gulberg.

A bumper crowd back at Hemingway’s for the presentation, none of whom went home hungry, with the sausages being a big hit, while the chicken & cashew was also very tasty.

A big thank you to all the sponsors, both old and new, for what promises to be another successful New Nordic PAGS for 2020. February’s tournament will be on Wednesday 26th at Greenwood.