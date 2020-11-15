Smith and Lasonder struggle at Eastern Star

By Pattaya Mail
0
114
Winner Dave Smith (left) with runner-up Willem Lasonder (right).

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Thursday 12th November
Eastern Star
Stableford

On Thursday 12th November we went to Eastern Star. It was a nice, slightly clouded day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in good condition with some sanded greens, with some overall maintenance without influencing the game.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Willem Lasonder had a good front nine but fell back on the back nine. Dave Smith smelled his chance and intensified his game to win. Both finished with 33 Stableford points.

Near pins: Paul Davies and Jonathan Pratt.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR