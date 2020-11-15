Smith and Lasonder struggle at Eastern Star

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Thursday 12th November

Eastern Star

Stableford

On Thursday 12th November we went to Eastern Star. It was a nice, slightly clouded day with a strong cool breeze. The course was in good condition with some sanded greens, with some overall maintenance without influencing the game.







Willem Lasonder had a good front nine but fell back on the back nine. Dave Smith smelled his chance and intensified his game to win. Both finished with 33 Stableford points.

Near pins: Paul Davies and Jonathan Pratt.











