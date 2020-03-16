Small turnout at Eastern Star & Wangjuntr

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, March 10 Eastern Star Stableford

This week again a small turnout, because we participated in the Charity Classic. But we had some interesting games.







On Tuesday 10th March 2020 we went to Eastern Star with only a 5-ball. It was a nice sunny, hot and windy day. The course was in good condition with good greens. The fairways were dry and gave a good roll.

Despite the good conditions we had no top results. Perhaps the wind was too strong. Dave Smith won with 30 Stableford points. Second was Jonathan Pratt with 29 points.

The near pins were won by Jonathan Pratt and Dave Smith.

Thursday March 12 Wangjuntr, Highland Course Stableford

On Thursday the 12th March our venue was Wangjuntr, where we played the Highland course. It was a beautiful day and the course was in very nice shape. It looked if we were the only group.

It was an exciting game between Jonathan Pratt and Bob Edwards. Jonathan won with 37 Stableford points, beating Bob Edwards on the count back.











