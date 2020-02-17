Glenn Smith takes game in closest of margins

PSC Growling Swan Golf, played out of “Bogey’s Bar & Grill”

Thursday, Feb. 13 King’s Naga G.C. Stableford

Thursday we had 15 golfers traveling out to King’s Naga GC, not too bad a crowd prepared to play the Goat Track. Just to keep all informed this course has attracted more golfers than any other course that we have played in the last 5 months.





As all courses are at present, the lack of rain has taken its toll on this course. Dams and creeks were at an all-time low, and if the rains do not come soon to the Pattaya region, some courses will have to close.

The course was dry as stated but one thing it did offer was plenty of run. Other than that the bunkers do need some looking at.

Greens were good although this scribe kept leaving them short, cost me a couple of birdies which I can ill afford to miss out on. Weather was good to us but as the day got longer it did get warmer and dare I say the warmer months are approaching.

We were playing one flight only and we were to play all the novelties.

Glenn Smith took the game in what turned out to be a shootout. His return of 42 pts saw him out trump playing partner Steve Younger (Steve came in 1 shot behind). Third place went to the in-form JC Lhoste, 2 shots behind second place.

Fourth place was up for grabs with 3 players all returning the same score, so to the countback system. Troy Pickford took 4th spot with a very good 21 on the back nine. Mashi Kaneta and Homma Mikito were the unlucky golfers to miss a spot on the podium.







Winners from King’s Naga GC

1st Glenn Smith (24) 42 pts.

2nd Steve Younger (15) 41 pts.

3rd JC Lhoste (29) 39 pts.

4thTroy Pickford (20) 38 pts.

Near pins: #5 Dave Maw, #7 Peter Grey, #12 Alex Field, & #16 Patrick Poussier.

Long first putt: #9 Wendy Bernek & #18 Troy Pickford.







