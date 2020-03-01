Fore! for Lovgreen

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf
Friday, Feb 27 Pattavia Stableford
Cafe Kronborg golfers returned to one of our favourite courses where you know who claimed his fourth victory this year.
Jan Lovgreen with his 38 points was the only player to break handicap and is desperate to maintain his B Flight status and avoid the white tees.
Our A Flight winner Jens Peter Friis with his 35 points just pipped Richard Kubicki who successfully recovered from his back problems earlier in the week.
Another good day on a good golf course.
A Flight (0-22)
1st Jens Peter Friis (14) 35 points
2nd Richard Kubicki (11) 34 points
3rd Peter Bygballe (18) 33 points
B Flight (23+)
1st Jan Lovgreen (24) 38 points
2nd Ulla Raven (36) 35 points
3rd Arnie Max Petersen (23) 34 points
Near pins: 4th Peter Bygballe & 13th Ronnie Rattle.
Longest first putt: 9th Jan Lovgreen & 18th Jens Peter Friis.