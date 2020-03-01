Fore! for Lovgreen

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Friday, Feb 27 Pattavia Stableford

Cafe Kronborg golfers returned to one of our favourite courses where you know who claimed his fourth victory this year.





Jan Lovgreen with his 38 points was the only player to break handicap and is desperate to maintain his B Flight status and avoid the white tees.

Our A Flight winner Jens Peter Friis with his 35 points just pipped Richard Kubicki who successfully recovered from his back problems earlier in the week.

Another good day on a good golf course.

A Flight (0-22)

1st Jens Peter Friis (14) 35 points

2nd Richard Kubicki (11) 34 points

3rd Peter Bygballe (18) 33 points







B Flight (23+)

1st Jan Lovgreen (24) 38 points

2nd Ulla Raven (36) 35 points

3rd Arnie Max Petersen (23) 34 points

Near pins: 4th Peter Bygballe & 13th Ronnie Rattle.

Longest first putt: 9th Jan Lovgreen & 18th Jens Peter Friis.

