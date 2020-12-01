El Presidente wins on perfect golf day at Phoenix Gold Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, 30th Nov.

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

It was a temperature perfect day for golf at Phoenix Gold golf course, very cloudy and with a threat of a showers, but not hot. The course was in great condition with really fast greens that have dried out a bit from the wind and sun, but are great to putt on.







Captain Cripple didn’t have his best day out for the stick. He had to take from his playing partners for not making the ladies tee markers on the 12 and had to buy them a beer.

The scoring was pretty good, with Gerard Lambert carding 35 points for third place. The inform Thiery Petrement took 2nd spot with 37 points.

El Presidente Tim Knight took the top spot with 38 points.

There were three two’s coming from Gerard, Thiery and Andrew Woodall.

Please note the monthly scramble for December will be held at Pattana Golf Course on the 18th with a 9am tee time. Give Bob a call to book your team.











