Cloudy week in Pattaya Golf

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday the 18th August we went to Pattaya Country Club with select company. The course was in good condition and we had nice cloudy weather.







It was an interesting game between Dave Smith and Willem Lasonder, and at the end, Dave was the best with 32 Stableford points, just one point more than Willem.

Our venue for Thursday 20th August was Pattana, where we played the A and C course. As far as we could judge we were the only group on the course in the morning.

The course was wet, but in good condition. The weather again cloudy and not too hot. We again had an interesting game between Ty Anderson and Jonathan Pratt. Ty won with 35 stableford points, beating Jonathan on the count back.

Near pins: Ty Anderson, Jonathan Pratt and Willem Lasonder.











