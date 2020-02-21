Charles Miller breaks through for a win

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wed. Feb.19 Phoenix O+M Stableford

It’s been a long time since we visited Phoenix, for various reasons, so when it was found that they had a couple of Wednesday slots available, and at a reasonable price, let’s give it another try.





The verdict was that it was a good course presented in very good condition. Plenty of grass on the fairways and greens that were a good pace, running true and quite puttable.

The weather was warm with a nice breeze, most of the time, to keep things comfortable.

Perhaps a small complaint is that the starter tried to insert a four-ball and a two-ball as our first groups crossed over to Mountain course. Some protest from our players resulted in the four-ball being sent to the Lakes course, causing a short delay for our group.

The results were generally pretty good considering that the lowest score was 24 points which resulted in a three-way countback for the dreaded ‘wig’.

The A flight saw Andy Kelleher maintaining really good form to score 37 points to win a three-way countback. Steve Moxey, also holding form, took second place and Tommy Marshall did well for third.

Charles Miller has been slowly building up to this and today was his day. The best score of the day of 39 points got him the B flight win and his first Green Jacket.

Tony Browne was around the place again to take second spot with 36 points and the ever-present Stuart Kidd won a countback for third place.

The old stager, Barry Oats, playing from the silver tees pulled out a big one to score 38 points for the C flight win.

Barry Cunningham has been consistent and continued on with a good 36 points for second and Niall Caven did well with 35 points in third placing.

Near pins A flight: Mike Ehlert, Andrew Kelleher, Patrick Engels, Connie Walsh.

Near pins B flight: Barry Cunningham, Dave Arataki, Stuart Taylor, Tony Browne.

Long First Putt: Les Cobban







A Flight (0-13)

1st Place – Andrew Kelleher (11) – 37 pts c/back

2nd Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Tommy Marshall (7) – 37 pts

B Flight (14-20)

1st Place – Charles Miller (18) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Tony Browne (16) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Stuart Kidd (15) – 35 pts c/back







C Flight (21+)

1st Place – Barry Oats (29) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Barry Cunningham (22) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Niall Caven (22) – 35 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Pierre Cere – 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Kevin LaBar – 18 pts c/back

It was a later start time, 11.30 am, and our first group hit off a few minutes earlier than that and kept up a good pace. It was just on dusk when the last bus arrived back to Links but almost all of the 52 players stayed on for the food and presentations.

In the morning draw for group positions, some twist of fate has handed Derek Phillip’s group last or second last position for the past few draws. Don’t share a lottery ticket with him.

Not only that, but Derek also ‘won’ the countback for the ‘wig’.

Dave Arataki won a near pin and then got to wear the ‘silly hat’ for lowest nine hole score. Funny game.

We have another Wednesday booking at Phoenix next month so would hope for another big turnout of players for that.

