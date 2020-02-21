Pattaya Sports Club donates dining tables to rural school

School children at the Wat Pong School can now dine in comfort on their new and sturdy dining tables under their canteen’s new roof, thanks to the generosity of the Pattaya community including the Pattaya Sports Club.







PSC President Peter Malhotra together with Noi Emmerson, chairperson of the Social Welfare/Charity committee, Vice President Tim Knight, Secretary Willem Lasonder and Social Chair Stan Rees met with Director Apiwat Jaiyungyuen, teachers and students of Wat Pong School Feb 19, where they made the official presentation of their share of the costs.

Director Apiwat said that the school had many dining tables in the canteen but there still wasn’t enough to accommodate all the children in the school.

He said that the institution had more than 700 students studying in the primary and secondary schools which are growing at a rapid pace. “This is one of the bigger schools in the district,” he said, “and we have to develop and improve our facilities at a rapid pace to be able to keep up.

“We are improving our school constantly and are truly thankful that we get support from the community and most especially from the Pattaya Sports Club.

“We acquired 20 of these high-quality compressed rubber and wood dining tables at a cost of 10,000 baht each and thank the Pattaya Sports Club for contributing 30,000 baht towards the cost.”

Malhotra gave a brief history of the Pattaya Sports Club, stating that the club’s main objectives are to “Promote sports and Support local charities.” He went on to say, “Our committee is very impressed with your school. We are truly happy to see that the school has developed and maintained very high standards not only in education but also the tremendous improvements you have made to the facilities and continue to do so whenever possible.

“This sense of constant progress gives a tremendous moral boost to the students who can study and play in one of the healthiest environments, comparable to the best learning institutions in Thailand. We congratulate you and call on all that is scared to give you and your loved ones excellent health and unbounded happiness.”































