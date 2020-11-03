Chapman cards 40, wins at Phoenix Gold Pattaya

Billabong golf

Monday 02 Nov

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix Gold was in great condition and as dry as a bone, so from now on there will be no winter rules applied. With just three groups playing on a deserted course, it was absolutely millionaire golf.







The scoring was very good in some cases but not so good in others. Glyn Davies took second spot with a fine 34 points and Brian Chapman came out of the blocks with a great 40 points scoring a mere 17 on the front but a great 23 on the back. He also scored the only two of the day.











