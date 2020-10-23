Bill Copeland sloshes through to win

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Eastern Star

Stableford

After having a wet Laem Chabang course on Monday, it was probably not surprising to find a similar situation here at Eastern Star. The fairways were very wet and let’s not talk about the rough, or rather, don’t go there.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The story of the greens: At our last visit here they were having problems, like many other courses. However, although they were wet and slow Wednesday, these greens have been worked on and have come a fair way back to what they should be, and were.

Even though he has been in some placings and ‘best nines’ in the past six weeks, another Green Jacket has been elusive for Bill Copeland. Sloshing along on the wet fairways, he came in with the top score for the day of 34 points.

As an idea how good that score was under the circumstances, Tip Briney, with his trusty four iron off the tee, scored a respectable 31 points for second spot.

We had only seven starters, so paying just the two placings.









Had there been a third, Wayne Peppernell would have that place with 29 points. He says that he had three balls become plugged and they couldn’t find them, so that’s why he didn’t beat Bill.

1st Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (26) – 31 pts

Our luck with the weather returned as, although the sky was many shades of grey during the day, we were spared the raindrops.







The rate we paid, as with the past few months, is very nice, and may it continue into the ‘high season.’ We have already booked this course for next month. Hopefully things will dry out a bit by then as well.











