Rotary Club Global Pattaya appeals for help for Cebu earthquake relief

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary spirit knows no borders. Our connection with the Philippines runs deep, and at Rotary Club Global Pattaya this bond is especially meaningful. Our club was founded by Rose Gamito, who grew up in the Philippines, and whose family still lives there. Today, this connection calls us to act with urgency and compassion.

Just days ago, a devastating earthquake struck Cebu, leaving many families in North Cebu—Bogo, San Remegio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, and Bantayan Island—facing hardship and uncertainty. Homes have been damaged, livelihoods disrupted, and essential resources are desperately needed.



We are reaching out with a heartfelt request: please stand with us in supporting our brothers and sisters in Cebu. Every single contribution, no matter how small, brings hope and relief to those who are struggling in the aftermath of this disaster.

Your donations will provide immediate essentials such as: Ready meals, Clean drinking water, Rice and canned goods, Baby formula, Instant noodles, Toiletries and textiles,Vital emergency supplies (batteries, flashlights, first aid kits)

Rotary is global. Rotary is loyal. And Rotary is at its strongest when the world needs us most. Together, we can help rebuild lives and restore hope.







How to Donate:

Bank of the Philippine Islands

Account #: 9329-2637-94

Account Name: Jul Nicole Hernandez

GCash

Account #: 0917-145-5320

Account Name: Jul Nicole Hernandez

Donors in Thailand can scan the QR code above to make their donations to the Kasikorn Bank.

Your generosity will go directly to those in need. Let us live the true meaning of Service Above Self.



































