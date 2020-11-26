Rotary Charity Music Festival a rock’n success

The first ever Rotary Charity Music Festival was held on Sunday 15th of November 2020 at the Grande Centre Point Hotel Ballroom. 30 volunteer expat musicians played hits of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s for over 5 hours to the sell-out crowd of party-goers.







The charity event was organised by the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. President Peter Marsh assigned Ray Whitley as the organising chairman along with other members of his committee.

Guests of Honour were Chanyut Hengtrakul – Former Member of Parliament for Chonburi and Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior, Pol. Col. Udom Turangan, Rathakij Hengtrakul – Vice President of Sophon Cable TV, and Sakonwat Rungrueangchothiran – Head Lawyer at Chanyut & Associates Law Firm.

Guests were blown-away by the professional quality performance and the special surprise of being treated to fine European wines, free-flow all night from the festival’s major sponsor, Marc Andre Mueller of Vinum Lector Wines Bangkok.

Event creator Ray Whitley said he was overwhelmed by the support of the many talented expat musicians who pledged their skills to make the event a huge success.

Sadly, many people missed out on attending the sold-out 2020 show but the good news is another Rotary Charity Music Festival is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

More than 100,000 baht was raised on the evening to help Thai people, both children and adults, affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis currently gripping the world.

All funds will be carefully distributed throughout the local Thai community to have the most impact.

