Rotary Charity Music Festival a rock’n success

By Ray Whitley
Thirty volunteer expat musicians played hits of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s for over 5 hours to the sell-out crowd of party-goers.

The first ever Rotary Charity Music Festival was held on Sunday 15th of November 2020 at the Grande Centre Point Hotel Ballroom. 30 volunteer expat musicians played hits of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s for over 5 hours to the sell-out crowd of party-goers.



The charity event was organised by the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. President Peter Marsh assigned Ray Whitley as the organising chairman along with other members of his committee.

Chanyut Hengtrakul, Former Member of Parliament for Chonburi and Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior, gives thumbs up as he declares the Rotary Charity Music Festival open.

Guests of Honour were Chanyut Hengtrakul – Former Member of Parliament for Chonburi and Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior, Pol. Col. Udom Turangan, Rathakij Hengtrakul – Vice President of Sophon Cable TV, and Sakonwat Rungrueangchothiran – Head Lawyer at Chanyut & Associates Law Firm.

Guests were blown-away by the professional quality performance and the special surprise of being treated to fine European wines, free-flow all night from the festival’s major sponsor, Marc Andre Mueller of Vinum Lector Wines Bangkok.

Event creator Ray Whitley said he was overwhelmed by the support of the many talented expat musicians who pledged their skills to make the event a huge success.

(l-r) Peter Malhotra, Ray Whitley, Chanyut Hengtrakul and Peter Marsh, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya.

Sadly, many people missed out on attending the sold-out 2020 show but the good news is another Rotary Charity Music Festival is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

More than 100,000 baht was raised on the evening to help Thai people, both children and adults, affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis currently gripping the world.

All funds will be carefully distributed throughout the local Thai community to have the most impact.

The overly generous sponsor Marc Andre Mueller of Vinum Lector Wines Bangkok with Ray Whitley.

(l-r) Rathakij Hengtrakul, Chanyut Hengtrakul, Jan Olav Aamlid, Mathew and Kevin Aamlid, Sakonwat Rungrueangchothiran and Pol. Col. Udom Turangan huddle for a group photo.



Revellers packed the dance floor all night long having the time of their lives.



Chanyut Hengtrakul greets old friend Philippe Guenat, MD of PMG Shipyard, a major benefactor of Rotary and many needy charity organisations.



Barry Upton was one of the many star attractions at the charity concert.



The awesome sounds of brass, guitars, violin, percussions and singers brought the house down.

Piangta Chumnoi (3rd right), Director of Baan Jing Jai Children’s Home, and her assistants set up a stand selling hand made products to support the children in her home.



Radchada Chomjinda (left), Director of the Human Help Network set up a stall selling handmade bags made by her staff and children. Gigi and Michael Wuensche stop by to buy a few for themselves and for Christmas gifts.

 


