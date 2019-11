A welder suffered broken bones and a skull fracture after falling head first from scaffolding at a Sattahip construction site.

Sarawuth Pemsuk, 56, was rushed to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center Nov. 14 following the two-meter tumble at a restaurant under construction at the 700 Rai Market.

Witnesses said Sarawuth was working when he lost his footing on the high scaffolding and fell to the ground, landing on his stomach.