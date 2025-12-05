Undercover sting leads police to active unlicensed massage service in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Provincial Police Region 2 and the Chonburi Public Health Office have intensified their campaign against unlicensed massage parlors, launching another high-profile raid in Pattaya and Banglamung area following repeated complaints from local residents.

The operation—carried out at 1:39 p.m. on December 3—was led by Pol. Col. Tianchai Lertmaneetaweesap of Region 2’s Investigation Division, alongside senior public health officials and a joint task force of officers. Their target: a three-story massage shop in Pong subdistrict suspected of operating without any legal permits.







When the team entered the premises, they found the ground floor fully set up with massage beds and equipment ready for service. Officers swept to the second floor, where two rooms were actively operating. In one room, a therapist was caught providing treatment to an undercover Region 2 officer who had infiltrated the shop minutes earlier.

Authorities immediately halted all services, photographed the evidence, and seized massage oils, balms, equipment, and other tools used in the operation.



The shop owner told investigators she had only recently taken over the business and claimed she did not know a proper license was required to operate a massage or wellness establishment. She said she would apply for the necessary permits before reopening.

Officials stressed that both the premises and all massage therapists must be properly certified, warning that any business operating without required licenses will face full legal action with “no exceptions.”



































