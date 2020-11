Two people were injured when a driver ran a red light in Pattaya, crashing into five motorcycles.

The unidentified driver of the Mitsubishi first hit a Toyota CHR on Sukhumvit Road at the Soi Chaiyapruek intersection before careening into three motorbikes and a big motorcycle.







Two unidentified people suffered unspecified injuries and were taken to an unnamed hospital. The Mitsubishi driver was knocked out by a head injury but was revived and taken into police custody.

Loading…