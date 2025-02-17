The 6th Classic Car Show Pattaya successfully raises 270,000 baht educational fund for the children under HHN’s care

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Asia Pattaya Hotel on Pratumnak Soi 4, the first day of the Classic Car Show Pattaya 2025, which attracted a large number of Thai and international classic car enthusiasts. The charity event allowed up to 1,600 visitors and tourists to admire a stunning collection of classic cars and capture memorable moments. Tickets for the event were available for purchase at the entrance near the beachfront activity area of Asia Pattaya Hotel.

On February 8, the show featured over 65 iconic classic cars, including the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, Porsche, Volkswagen Beetle, and Jaguar E-Type. The highlight of the event was the Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing from 1955, owned by a member of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya club. This rare vehicle, recognized for its distinctive gullwing doors that open upwards like a bird spreading its wings, is valued at 70 million baht and is one of only eight in Thailand. It is the same model as the royal vehicle used during the reign of King Rama IX, which is now displayed at the Private Car Museum in Suan Sukhothai Palace. Visitors and tourists eagerly took photos with their favorite classic cars while enjoying the romantic sunset atmosphere.







Classic cars are defined as vehicles over 20 years old that hold historical significance due to their unique design, innovative technology of their era, limited production numbers, or rarity. Although classic cars are often priced highly, they are considered timeless works of art that preserve valuable memories of the past. Their distinctive aesthetics, traditional mechanical systems, and original engine designs set them apart from modern vehicles.

In the evening, a charity buffet dinner was held, offering 120 guests a delightful dining experience accompanied by live music and performances by children under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHN).

On February 9, a grand opening ceremony for the Classic Car Show Pattaya took place in front of Asia Pattaya Hotel. The event was attended by Dr. Pithaya Pirom-on, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor of Pattaya; Phisut Saekoo, General Manager of Asia Pattaya Hotel; Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand; Siromet Akharapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation; and Mr. Jo Klemm, President of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya club. Sponsors and relevant organizations also participated in the opening ceremony, followed by a grand parade of 35 classic cars through Pattaya City.

The parade showcased rare and historic vehicles, enhancing the city’s tourism appeal. The procession started from Asia Pattaya Hotel on Pratumnak Soi 4, passing along Pratumnak Road, Pattaya Second Road, the Dolphin Roundabout, and Beach Road. The convoy then passed the entrance of Walking Street, turned right at Wat Chai Mongkol intersection, and looped back to Pratumnak Road before arriving at The Barrel House Pattaya.

Ten of the rarest and most valuable classic cars were showcased in front of The Barrel House, while the remaining vehicles were displayed along Pratumnak Soi 4 and Soi 5. Traffic remained open with one lane allocated for the parade, and Pattaya City Police and municipal officers ensured smooth traffic flow and safety throughout the route.







The Classic Car Show Pattaya 2025 aimed to promote the conservation of vintage automobiles while elevating Pattaya’s tourism industry by catering to diverse traveler interests. By attracting both Thai and international visitors, the event contributed to Pattaya’s economic growth and tourism industry. Additionally, all proceeds, after deducting expenses, were donated to support children under the care of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand.

On February 14, representatives of the Classic Car Friends Pattaya club, led by President Jo Klemm and Pattaya Mail Group Managing Director Pratheep Singh Malhotra, visited the HHN Foundation to officially present the funds raised during the event. They were warmly welcomed by Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, HHN Foundation Director, along with the foundation’s executive team, teachers, and children from the ASEAN Learning Center.







The 6th Classic Car Show Pattaya successfully raised 270,000 baht, including 13,080 from the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, which was donated as educational funding for the children under HHN’s care. The event not only celebrated classic car preservation but also reinforced Pattaya’s tourism diversity, attracting visitors and boosting the local economy. Above all, it served as a meaningful contribution to society, supporting underprivileged children through charity.

This event was made possible through the support of sponsors and partners, including BKRY Thailand, Classic Car Friends Pattaya, the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT), Pattaya Mail, The Barrel House, and The Riviera Group.

















































