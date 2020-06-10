Thailand to allow drinking alcohol in restaurants June 15

BANGKOK – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed a draft plan for the fourth phase of easing business lockdown to allow resumption of high-risk activities while bars, pubs, karaoke shops and massage parlours will remain closed.





Thailand on Wednesday reported no local transmissions of Covid-19 for 16 days in a row.Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman said the draft plan will be discussed at the major CCSA meeting on Friday. He disclosed the plans as follows:

School buildings, educational institutes, tuition and training centers will be allowed to reopen with implementation of social distancing and disease control measures.

Alcohol sales will be allowed in dine-in restaurants under restrictions and without sales promotion activities. Crew limit for film and TV production will be increased to a maximum of 150 persons.



As distancing rules will be imposed for different types of activities, spas, playgrounds, swimming pools, public parks, martial arts schools will be reopened in the fourth round of easing restrictions.

Conferences, trade fairs, sporting events, concerts, and exhibitions will be organized, based on 4-5 square-meter space per person rules.

All public transports must meet requirement on seating arrangement to maintain proper social distancing and limit passenger load at 70 per cent of the full capacity.

The draft will be reviewed and changes can be made at the main meeting on Friday, he said.

If the plan is approved, it can be implemented to reopen more businesses and establishments from as early as June 15, he added. (TNA)





