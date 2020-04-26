Thai Grandmother injured when husband can’t put truck in reverse

Sayan Klangmeesri holds his wife Srirath’s hand after she broke her leg in an auto accident.

An elderly Bang Saray driver ran his pickup truck into a drainage canal, injuring his wife.



Srirath Klangmeesri, 70, suffered a broken leg when she jumped out of the pickup before it plunged into the drain in the middle of Sukhumvit Road in Bang Saray, 22 kms south of Pattaya.

Sayan Klangmeesri, 74, said he was trying to back up his truck before taking his wife to a nearby garden. But the truck suddenly and quickly lurched forward and he lost control of the vehicle. In a panic, Sirirath jumped out and broke her leg.


