Thai drug dealer follows his heart to jail in Sattahip

In the end, it was Nattawuth Rodpaoboon’s heart that landed him in jail.

The 25-year-old Sattahip man was arrested April 10 after falling into a trap set by a woman he fancied, apprehended in a sting operation by Office of the Narcotics Control Board officers.







Known locally as “Khao Taotan”, Nattawuth was caught with 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 2.7 g. of which he had agreed to sell to the woman he trusted. Little did he know she was working for the police.

The informant became known to police after garland vendor Somjit Saninlai, 40, was arrested earlier for dealing drugs. He subsequently ratted out his customers and supplier, Nattawuth.







A spiteful Nattawuth confessed, police said, but gave up the names of his 10 main customers in Taotan and Bang Saray, insisting that if were arrested, they should be as well.





