Senators visit Thai Garden Resort

Senator Gen. Lertrat Rachananvitt and his delegation made an official visit to Pattaya On Friday December 13, 2019 where they met with Pattaya city administrators before making an inspection tour of the city. During their visit they were special guests of Gerrit and Anselma Niehaus, owners of the Thai Garden Resort. The group enjoyed their warm hospitality and the resort management were most appreciative and thankful for their kind visit.
