S. Korean boyfriend charged in death of Thai woman who fell from 30th floor

A South Korean man has been charged in the death of his young Thai girlfriend, who fell from the 30th floor of his Naklua condominium.

Sungcheol An, 33, was charged June 24 with negligence resulting in death of 23-year-old Radchada Cheungpukiew and possession of ketamine.

Radchada’s naked body was found on top a 7th floor mezzanine at the neighboring Lumpini Condo Pattaya-Naklua around 3 p.m. June 22.

Police found broken glass and damaged furniture in An’s apartment, signs of a disturbance with the Chaiyaphum woman.

A condo security guard said the couple, who had lived together since January, argued often and that Radchada had complained to him that Sung was abusive.